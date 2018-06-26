Donald Trump Jr. Suggests Ron Perlman Knew About Harvey Weinstein’s Sexual Abuse, Calls Him a ‘Coward’ For Being Silent

Donald Trump Jr. and Ron Perlman faced off on Twitter after the "Hellboy" actor admitted to urinating on his hands before giving Harvey Weinstein a handshake at a charity event.

“So you knew he was a rapist and rather the actually do something or say anything you pissed all over your hand?” Trump Jr. asked Perlman on Twitter. “Imagine how many assaults on innocent women you could have prevented if you weren’t a coward.”

Perlman’s original tweet detailing the story of his Weinstein handshake never said he knew about the ex-studio head’s predatory behavior. The actor responded to Trump Jr. informing him he never said what Trump Jr. was accusing him of in his question. Perlman proceeded to tell Trump Jr. that the reason he urinated on his hands was because he knew Weinstien was “a prick.”

“I never said I knew Harvey was a rapist,” Perlman wrote to Trump Jr. “I never worked for Harvey…I DID know he was a prick though. A prick and a bully. And I gotta thing about that.”

Perlman has been one of Weinstein’s biggest critics since the first sexual harassment allegations became public last October. The actor used Twitter to celebrate the Academy’s decision to expel Weinstein from its ranks, and he tweeted “Man, if I had an Oscar for every time I almost hit Harvey Weinstein!!” after news broke James Cameron almost hit Weinstein at the Oscars on behalf of Guillermo del Toro. Perlman and del Toro are friends and collaborators, and the director has spoken about clashing with Weinstein during the making of “Mimic.”

In Perlman’s original tweet, the actor shared, “Did I ever tell [you] about when Harvey Weinstein told me to make sure I shook his hand at a charity event? I stopped in the men’s room and pissed all over my hand, then went straight up to him on the receiving line.”

