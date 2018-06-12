Donald Trump Played Kim Jong Un a Mock Movie Trailer Starring the Leaders as Heroes Creating Peace

Are movies the universal language of the world? President Trump is betting on it.

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met for nearly five hours in Singapore during a historic summit to discuss the move toward denuclearization between North Korea and South Korea. While the discussion between the world leaders was private (Trump is claiming the talk was a success), one part of the summit that has gone public is a fake movie trailer Trump and the White House created to help advertise to Kim Jong Un why a push for peace between the countries is needed.

According to Gizmodo, Trump played the fake movie trailer for Kim on his iPad before their talk got underway. The video was then played for reporters on a live stream before Trump took the stage for a press conference.

The trailer runs just over the four-minute mark and envisions Trump and Kim as heroes bringing peace to the world. Leaning into its movie trailer aesthetic, the video begins with the phrase, “Destiny Pictures Presents,” and includes voiceover lines like “featuring President Donald Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un…in a meeting to remake history.”

The trailer was shown in both English and Korean versions, proving once and for all that movies really are the universal language of the world. Gizmodo has a full transcription of the trailer’s voiceover, but one of the clips best lines is the following: “Destiny Pictures presents a story of opportunity. A new story, a new beginning. One of peace. Two men, two leaders, one destiny. A story about a special moment in time, when a man is presented with one chance which may never be repeated. What will he choose? To show vision and leadership? Or not?”

You can watch the fake movie trailer below.