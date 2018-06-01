Donald Trump Says Samantha Bee Has ‘No Talent,’ Wants Her Fired for Calling Ivanka a ‘Feckless C–t’

While Trump denounced Bee's comment, actresses Sally Field and Minnie Driver are standing up for the late night host by slamming Ivanka themselves.

Donald Trump is advocating for TBS to fire “Full Frontal” host Samantha Bee after she called his daughter, Ivanka Trump, a “feckless c-nt” during the May 30 episode of her show. The President called Bee a “no talent” and also called out “Full Frontal” for having low ratings.

“Why aren’t they firing no talent Samantha Bee for the horrible language used on her low ratings show?” Trump tweeted. “A total double standard but that’s O.K., we are Winning, and will be doing so for a long time to come!”

Trump’s declaration for Bee to be fired comes on the heels of the White House also advocating for TBS to cancel “Full Frontal” following the host’s controversial remarks. Bee apologized for the comment in a statement in which she said her language was “inappropriate and inexcusable.”

“I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night,” Bee said. “I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it.”

Despite Bee’s apology, the host has been defended by numerous celebrities on social media. Oscar winner Sally Field posted a viral tweet in which she slammed Ivanka Trump. Minnie Driver took to her Twitter page to do the same.

“I like Samantha Bee a lot, but she is flat wrong to call Ivanka a c-nt,” Field wrote. “C-nts are powerful, beautiful, nurturing and honest.”

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” airs Wednesday nights on TBS. The network has announced no plans to take Bee off the air following the controversial remark.

Why aren’t they firing no talent Samantha Bee for the horrible language used on her low ratings show? A total double standard but that’s O.K., we are Winning, and will be doing so for a long time to come! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2018

I like Samantha Bee a lot, but she is flat wrong to call Ivanka a cunt. Cunts are powerful, beautiful, nurturing and honest. — Sally Field (@sally_field) May 31, 2018

That was the wrong word for Samantha Bee to have used . But mostly because ( to paraphrase the French ) Ivanka has neither the warmth nor the depth. — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) May 31, 2018