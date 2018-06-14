Drake’s ‘I’m Upset’ Video Delivers the Insane ‘Degrassi’ Reunion You’ve Been Waiting For — Watch

Nineteen actors from "Degrassi," including Nina Dobrev and Jake Epstein, plus Jay and Silent Bob, show up in Drake's new music video.

Drake gets back to his “Degrassi” roots in the new music video for “I’m Upset,” a song which is expected to be included on his upcoming fifth studio album “Scorpion.” Drake appeared as the character Jimmy Brooks for eight seasons on “Degrassi: The Next Generation,” and his new music video includes nineteen actors who also starred on the series during its run.

The following cast members you’ll spot in the video below include (via TVLine): Shane Kippel (Spinner), Stacey Farber (Ellie), Adamo Ruggiero (Marco), Jake Epstein (Craig), Christina Schmidt (Terri), Andrea Lewis (Hazel), Melissa McIntyre (Ashley), Linlyn Lue (Ms. Kwan), Stefan Brogren (Snake), Ephram Ellis (Rick), Jake Goldsbie (Toby), Marc Donato (Derek), Dalmar Abuzeid (Danny), A.J. Saudin (Connor), Miriam McDonald (Emma), Cassie Steele (Manny), Nina Dobrev (Mia), Sarah Barrable-Tishauer (Liberty) and Paula Brancati (Jane).

The music video also features Jay and Silent Bob, played by Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes. The fictional characters showed up on “Degrassi” for several episodes during season four. The series was known for tackling real world issues such as racism, sexual assault, and sexuality. Drake’s video has fun with the series’ legacy and takes things to a NSFW extreme.

Watch Drake’s “I’m Upset” music video below.

