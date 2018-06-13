‘Dumbo’ First Trailer: Tim Burton Brings Disney’s Lovable Elephant to Dazzling Life

Colin Farrell, Eva Green, Michael Keaton, and more star in Burton's live-action reimagining of Disney's 1941 animated classic.

The last time Tim Burton reimagined an iconic Disney animated film as a live-action spectacle, it was the 2010 adaptation of “Alice in Wonderland,” which earned over $1 million at the global box office. Will Burton find similar success with his next Disney tentpole, “Dumbo”? We’ll have to wait until 2019 to find out, although the teaser trailer below suggests another smash hit.

Burton’s “Dumbo” is loosely based on Disney’s 1941 animated classic of the same name. Colin Farrell stars as soldier Holt Farrier, who returns home from war and is recruited by a circus owner (Danny DeVito) to care for a newborn elephant with oversized ears. Once the elephant reveals he can fly, the circus owner concocts a plan to make the circus rich. Eva Green, Michael Keaton, and Alan Arkin co-star.

“Dumbo” is Buton’s first release since “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” in fall 2016. Green worked with Burton on “Miss Peregine” and his “Dark Shadows” adaptations, while Keaton is famous for playing the title character in Burton’s “Beetlejuice.”

“Dumbo” will be released nationwide March 29. Watch the first trailer below.