Edgar Wright’s Next Film Is a Documentary on Cult Pop-Rock Band Sparks — Exclusive

Edgar Wright is following in the footsteps of Martin Scorsese, Jonathan Demme, and more in taking on the rock-doc genre.

Edgar Wright is following-up “Baby Driver” with a documentary feature on the cult pop-rock band Sparks. The director confirmed to IndieWire that he’s currently gathering archival material on the band for the project, which will be his first movie since “Baby Driver” became the biggest hit of his career. Wright shot the band’s May concert at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London as part of the documentary.

“I already shot their London concert in late May. The rest of is it [to be determined] and we’re currently scouring the archives,” Wright told IndieWire. “I have been a fan of them since I saw them on Top Of The Pops in 1979 — and when I had ‘Beat The Clock’ on vinyl.”

Sparks was formed in 1972 by brothers Ron and Russell Mael. Albums released by the Los Angeles rockers include their 1971 debut “Halfnelson,” plus 1976’s “Big Beat” and 1979’s “No. 1 in Heaven,” which was a collaboration with Giorgio Moroder that found the band mixing rock music with synth pop. The band’s most recent release, “Hippopotamus,” debuted in 2017 and marked Sparks’ 23rd studio album.

Wright’s Sparks project will be his first feature-length documentary after narrative efforts such as “Shaun of the Dead,” “Hot Fuzz,” and “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” among other titles. The director is no stranger to music-oriented projects, having directed videos for The Bluetones (“After Hours”), Mint Royale (“Blue Song), Pharrell Williams (Gust of Wind), and, most recently, Beck (“Colors”).

Wright’s producer Nira Park is onboard the project. MRC is financing the production. No distribution plans have been finalized.

