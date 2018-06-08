Jameela Jamil Criticizes Quentin Tarantino for Casting Emilie Hirsch: ‘He Strangled My Tiny Best Friend’

The "Good Place" actress responded to the latest "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" casting news by pointing to Hirsch's assault conviction.

Jameela Jamil has taken issue with Emile Hirsch’s casting in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Best known for her role on “The Good Place,” the actress calls it an “intense case of rich white male privilege” due to Hirsch’s 2015 assault conviction.

“Cool. Emile Hirsch strangled my tiny female best friend until she blacked out at a party in front of dozens of witnesses at Sundance Film Festival (and was convicted) but Tarantino just cast him in a movie,” Jamil tweeted along with the news of his latest role. “INTENSE case of rich white male privelege eh? Cool. Cool. Cool.”

“Left her with three years of PTSD and never paid for her treatment, and still hasn’t apologized to her,” she continued. “Not today Satan, not today…” The incident she’s referring to took place at the 2015 edition of the festival, where Hirsch was accused of choking Daniele Bernfeld, an executive at Paramount. He later pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault.

Hirsch received a sentenced of 15 days in jail and 50 hours of community service in addition to a $4,750 fine. “I know it was completely wrong and reckless and irresponsible,” he told a Park City courtroom later that summer. “I have no excuses for not remembering. I put those chemicals inside me.”

Jamil concluded with a third tweet: “Emile Hirsch has not apologized for this heinous crime, but is re-joining Hollywood’s elite. Slow clap to everyone involved in this movie. So many other actors who haven’t attacked women to choose from…”

IndieWire has reached out to Hirsch’s representatives for comment.