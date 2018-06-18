Emily Blunt Is Being Eyed for Third ‘Sicario’ Movie, Producer Says ‘It Would Make a Lot of Sense’ for Her to Return

With "Sicario 2: Day of the Soldado" gearing up for release, producer Trent Luckinbill is already thinking about how the trilogy will be completed.

Emily Blunt does not appear in the upcoming “Sicario” sequel, but that doesn’t mean we have seen the last of her character, Kate Macer. In an interview with CinemaBlend, franchise producer Trent Luckinbill revealed behind-the-scenes talks have already begun about bringing Blunt back into the fold to appear in a potential third “Sicario” movie.

“I think Taylor [Sheridan] certainly has some ideas about all of that, but we’re open to that world and certainly would love to bring Emily back,” Luckinbill said. “We haven’t written the script yet, but yeah it would make a lot of sense. We’re all fans of the movie, we’ve all come to the same conclusion, which is ‘It would be great to see her again.’ So I think we’re striking up those conversations now.”

Lionsgate has not greenlit a third “Sicario” film. The first sequel, “Day of the Soldado,” centers around the characters played by Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin and opens in theaters later this month. The sequel is already earning strong reactions from critics, and a third film will be a no-brainer if “Soldado” takes off at the box office.

“Sicario” screenwriter Taylor Sheridan previously admitted he’s the reason Blunt’s character was not included in the sequel. Sheridan told The Warp in November 2016 he felt Blunt’s character completed her arc by the end of the first movie and he didn’t want to disrespect the actress by bringing her back for something aimless in the sequel.

“Her arc was complete [and] I couldn’t figure out a way to write a character that would do her talent justice,” Sheridan said. “What do you do next? She moves to some little town and becomes a sheriff and then gets kidnapped and then we have ‘Taken? I had to tell the story that was true to this role, and I didn’t feel like I could create something with that character that would further that world that would do Emily’s character justice.”

Despite not including Blunt in “Soldado,” Sheridan admitted at the time “there could be room for [Blunt’s character] somewhere else down the road.” Blunt expressed interest in playing Kate Macer again during an interview with IndieWire earlier this year, saying she loved the experience making the original and would definitely come back if she had the chance.

“Sicario 2: Day of the Soldado” opens in theaters June 29.