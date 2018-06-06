Emmys: Longform Categories Are Wide Open This Year — Screen Talk Emmy Edition Podcast

Episode 2: Unlike "People v. O.J. Simpson" or "Big Little Lies," there's no obvious frontrunner in 2018 — and that should make the limited series and TV movie categories more interesting.

Limited series — the category formerly known as miniseries — has become a hot competition at the Emmys, a home for certain dramas to take home the gold without having to compete in the more crowded Outstanding Drama Series race.

The last two years have seen clear cut winners in the longform categories: “Big Little Lies” won eight Emmys in 2017, while “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” was the runaway category winner in 2016. But this year, there’s no obvious frontrunner — yet.

Titles in the hunt include “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” “Twin Peaks,” “The Looming Tower,” “Godless,” “Howards End,” “American Vandal,” “Top of the Lake: China Girl,” “Patrick Melrose,” and “The Sinner.” The movie race appears to be leading right now with the “U.S.S. Callister” episode of “Black Mirror.” But is it fair for anthology episodes to be entered as TV movies?

Just like last year, IndieWire’s Screen Talk podcast will launch a weekly Emmy edition over the next few months to highlight the most interesting storylines and races. IndieWire editor-at-large Anne Thompson and executive editor Michael Schneider will banter each week, and also bring on the occasional guest. Here’s Episode 2 for 2018.

Below, check out IndieWire TV critic Ben Travers’ predictions for this year’s longform categories:

Outstanding Limited Series

Outstanding TV Movie

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

