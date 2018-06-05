Ethan Hawke Remembers the Unforgettable Night His Co-Star Died on Stage For 11 Minutes — Watch

Ethan Hawke will never forget one night of his run in Tom Stoppard's “The Coast of Utopia.”

Ethan Hawke’s appearance on “The Graham Norton Show” is going viral thanks to a story the actor shared in which he remembered one unforgettable night during the time he was starring in a 2006 New York production of Tom Stoppard’s “The Coast of Utopia.” Hawke’s co-star, Canadian actor Richard Easton, head a heart attack on stage and died.

“We were doing a scene where he plays my father, where I would have to ask him for money, and he would get very angry with me,” Hawke said. “Well, one day he was doing it and he got particularly mad and particularly heated…he had a heart attack and fell down on center stage and the audience thought it was absolutely hysterically funny. He hit like a watermelon.”

Hawke had done plays with Easton in the past, so he knew something was “terribly wrong.” Fortunately, Easton received medical attention almost immediately and he was revived.

“It turns out he died,” Hawke said. “We called the ambulance and they started his heart again. Eleven minutes later.”

According to Hawke, Easton invited him to rehearse lines at the hospital and encouraged Hawke to continue with the show. Easton ended up returning to the production weeks later, and Hawke remembered being nervous every night when it came time to perform the scene in which Easton had his heart attack.

Hawke is the star of “First Reformed,” which is now playing in theaters. Watch the actor tell the story in the video below.