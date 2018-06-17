‘Everything Is Love’: Beyoncé and Jay-Z Shut Down the Louvre for Lavish ‘Apeshit’ Video — Watch

The husband-and-wife team just released their unannounced joint album.

Anther buzz worthy album has just been released completely unannounced: Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s “Everything Is Love,” which credits the husband-and-wife team as the Carters and is available exclusively on Tidal. Bey and Jay have used their long-rumored collaboration as an opportunity to dish on the likes of Spotify (“If I gave…two fucks about streaming numbers woulda put ‘Lemonade’ up on Spotify. Fuck you,” she raps on “NICE”) and the Grammys (“Tell the Grammys fuck that 0 for 8 shit,” he says in “APESHIT”); they also shut down the Louvre for the latter track’s video. Watch it below.

All nine song titles are stylized in all caps, lest you think the Carters take this lightly: “SUMMER,” “BOSS,” 713,” “FRIENDS,” “HEARD ABOUT US,” “BLACK EFFECT,” and “LOVEHAPPY” join the above-mentioned tracks. Jay-Z and Beyoncé are among the owners of Tidal, a subscription-based streaming service that prides itself on paying higher royalties than its competitors; anyone who fears commitment but absolutely must listen to “Everything Is Love” in its entirety may avail themselves of a free trial.

“APESHIT” features Migos and Pharrell. The six-minute video is as grand and lavish as you’d expect: