Fantasia Fest: Premieres From Producers Spike Lee and Jason Blum, Plus ‘The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot’

Besides managing Lady Gaga in Bradley Cooper’s “A Star Is Born” remake (out October 5), this year Sam Elliott will star in another movie that sounds original in every way. “The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then he Bigfoot” will have its world premiere this July at the Fantasia International Film Festival. Writer-director Robert Kryzkowski’s first feature — executive produced by twice-Oscar-nominated screenwriter John Sayles — casts Elliott as a WWII veteran who American and Canadian cops send to slay a plague-riddled beast.

A full line-up for Montreal’s annual celebration of horror/sci-fi/action cinema is forthcoming on June 28, but festival organizers have released the names of several notable entries from its 22nd program. Daniel Roby’s French-language film “Dans La Brume” (“Just a Breath Away”) will open the proceedings, transporting the audience to a post-earthquake Paris. That cast includes Olga Kurylenko, last seen as Adam Driver’s lover in Cannes-closer “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote.”

Fantastia Fest 2018 world premieres include scarefest “Tales from the Hood 2,” executive produced by Spike Lee like its 23-year-old predecessor; “Spectral Morgue Unleashes an Evil Among The Living” from Brazil’s Dennison Ramalho; Daniel Robbins’ “Pledge;” “Hurt,” a Blumhouse Production like 2018 Best Picture Oscar nominee “Get Out;” and “Louder! Can’t Hear What You’re Singin’, Wimp!,” from Japanese writer-director Satoshi Miki. He brought his last film (“It’s Me, It’s Me”) to the same venue five years ago, where he also took home 2007’s Best Script honors for “Adrift in Tokyo.”

The largest genre film festival in North America, Fantasia Fest hosted the continent’s first screening of Quentin Tarantino’s “Inglourious Basterds” in 2009. This year’s edition runs from July 12 to August 1.

