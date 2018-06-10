‘Felicity’ Reunion: Scott Foley and Co-Stars Admit They’d Entertain The Idea of a Reboot

At an ATX TV Festival reunion panel, Keri Russell and the rest of the cast celebrated the 20th anniversary of "Felicity," and yes, discussed the character's infamous haircut.

The cast of “Felicity” is coming around on a reboot. Star Scott Foley said that he had been resistant to revisiting the show until the cast reunited on stage on Sunday at the ATX Television Festival in Austin.

“I feel the show was so specific to the characters in that time of their lives,” Foley said, recounting what he had previously told a reporter when asked the question of a “Felicity” reboot. “To do it again would be an injustice to the show we all made and all love.”

But then came the “Felicity” reunion on stage at ATX, featuring stars Keri Russell, Scott Speedman, Foley, Greg Grunberg, Tangi Miller, Amanda Foreman, Ian Gomez, Rob Benedict, and Amy Jo Johnson. The panel kicked off with a clip of the series’ four-year run on The WB (1998-2002), now streaming on Hulu.

“Looking at these faces and seeing that clip, and feeling some of the emotions reminiscing about that, I would kind of love to work with them again,” he said. “I’d love the opportunity to find out what happened to [the show’s characters]. I don’t know how it would work or what the story would be.”

Speedman then added that he felt “there’s a way to make it work.” Grunberg agreed, asking the crowd if they’d like to see it — which was met with a cheer.

Russell was mum on the question, while Gomez had another idea: “Let’s do an episode of ‘Gilligan’s Island’!”

Moderator Lennon Parham asked the cast to reminisce about the show’s key moments, and, of course, the conversation turned to the infamous decision to cut Russell’s hair at the start of Season 2.

Russell recounted how the idea started as a joke: As Season 1 of “Felicity” wrapped and the hair and makeup team packed up their materals, they found a little boy’s wig, and as a joke, Russell put it on and took a Polaroid photo. She then sent it to executive producers J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves and teased that she had cut her hair. Abrams then called her, and suggested she cut her hair for real on the show.

“It’s such a typical college girl story,” Russell said. “The guy breaks up with her, she goes and cuts her hair. I loved it, it was such a great storyline. It’s so surprising, the reaction; Felicity was never a fashion plate anyway. I was wearing baggy clothes. I didn’t know anyone cared so much about the way I looked.”

Russell said the scene of her hair being cut was shot at 4 a.m. on a Friday, “and then a few hours later I went to a hair salon and they cut the rest of it off.”

Speedman said he remembered practicing his reaction to Russell’s haircut — “and I failed miserably!”

Meanwhile, the cast all debated the meaning of the show’s final episodes, which took a different tact after The WB had initially ended the show — and then asked for a few more episodes.

“They canceled us, put on another show, that show failed, and then they called,” Grunberg remembered.