‘Fireworks’ Trailer: ‘Your Name’ Producer Hopes for Another Success With Wistful Anime — Watch

The film arrives stateside on July 3.

“Your Name” was a huge success two years ago, earning critical acclaim and becoming the fourth-highest-grossing film ever released in Japan. “Fireworks” comes from the same producer, and though its box-office take hasn’t been nearly as prodigious, it’s also earned favorable reviews ahead of its U.S. release. Watch the trailer below.

Here’s the premise: “Shy Norimichi and fast-talking Yusuke are goo-goo-eyed over the same elusive classmate, Nazuna. But Nazuna, unhappy over her mother’s decision to remarry and leave their countryside town, plans to run away and has secretly chosen Norimichi to accompany her. When things don’t go as planned, Norimichi discovers that a glowing multi-color ball found in the sea has the power to reset the clock and give them a second chance to be together. But each reset adds new complications and takes them farther and farther away from the real world — until they risk losing sight of reality altogether.”

Suzu Hirose, Masaki Suda, Mamoru Miyano, Shintarō Asanuma, Toshiyuki Toyonaga, and Yūki Kaji lead the voice cast. “Fireworks” will be released on July 3 courtesy of GKIDS.

