‘Fordlandia’: Werner Herzog to Direct Television Series About Failed Utopian City in the Amazon

The series is being written by Christopher Wilkinson, best known as the Oscar-nominated screenwriter behind "Nixon."

Werner Herzog is coming to television as the director and executive producer of “Fordlandia,” a new series set in the 1920s and based on Henry Ford’s attempt to built a Utopian society in the heart of the Amazon. The series is being developed by Ashok Amritraj’s Hyde Park Entertainment Group, which acquired the rights to Greg Grandin’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name. Deadline first reported the news.

“Fordlandia” is being written by Christopher Wilkinson, best known as the Oscar-nominated screenwriter behind “Nixon.” Wilkinson’s other credits include “Pawn Sacrifice,” “Ali,” and “Miles Ahead.” Rights to the novel were purchased with plans of developing the story into a television series. Wilkinson will serve as an executive producer along with Herzog.

The book is based on the true story of Henry Ford, one of the richest men in the world during the 1920s. Ford envisioned bringing the American suburb into the heart of the Amazon and became obsessed with constructing the ideal city as he saw it. Grandin’s book was published in 2009.

“’Fordlandia’ is an incredible true story and we are thrilled to be working with Werner, one of the world’s most iconic filmmakers, and Chris, a truly exceptional writer,” Amritraj said to Deadline. “The story of a tycoon with absolute power imposing his vision of America on the world is extremely relevant today.”

Herzog is the latest high profile filmmaker to make the jump from film to television. The director’s most recent credits include the poorly reviewed “Salt and Fire” and “Queen of the Desert.” Herzog’s documentaries “Lo and Behold” and “Into the Inferno” have been better received by critics and fans.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.