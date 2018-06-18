Fox News Executive Fires Back at Seth MacFarlane for Saying the Network Is Embarrassing

MacFarlane made headlines over the weekend for saying he's embarrassed to work at the Fox network because of hosts like Tucker Carlson.

Michael Tammero, senior vice president of Fox News and Fox Business, is firing back at Seth MacFarlane after the “Family Guy” creator criticized the Fox network. MacFarlane, who has worked with Fox for the last two decades, made headlines for reacting to a comment made by Fox News host Tucker Carlson by saying he was embarrassed to work at Fox.

Carlson advised viewers not to believe the word of his rivals by saying that, “if you’re looking to understand what’s actually happening in this country, always assume the opposite of whatever they’re telling you on the big news stations.” MacFarlane responded by slamming Tucker’s belief that viewers should “blindly obey Fox News.”

“In other words, don’t think critically, don’t consult multiple news sources, and in general, don’t use your brain,” MacFarlane wrote on Twitter. “Just blindly obey Fox News. This is fringe shit, and it’s business like this that makes me embarrassed to work for this company.”

Tammero provided his own reaction to MacFarlane by directly responding to him on Twitter: “Yet… NOT quite embarrassed enough to not cash that check … isn’t that right.” Tammero tagged Seth MacFarlane’s Twitter account.

Yet… NOT quite embarrassed enough to not cash that check … isn’t that right @sethmacfarlane ? https://t.co/xPcXApmEYj — Michael Tammero (@FOXlightMichael) June 17, 2018

MacFarlane’s relationship with Fox has included the shows “Family Guy,” “The Cleveland Show,” “American Dad,” and “The Orville.” Unlike the conservative Fox News, MacFarlane is an outspoken liberal. IndieWire has reached out to MacFarlane for further comment.