‘Friday’s Child’ Exclusive Trailer: Terrence Malick’s Protégé A.J. Edwards Turns The Crime Genre Into Visual Poetry

Tye Sheridan and Imogen Poots star in the new film from the director of "The Better Angels."

After making an impression at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, A.J. Edwards’ “Friday’s Child” is gearing up to compete at the Shanghai International Film Festival later this month. IndieWire is celebrating the occasion with the exclusive debut of the film’s trailer, which is the kind of visual jaw-dropper moviegoers should start expecting from Edwards.

“Friday’s Child” stars Tye Sheridan as Richie Wincott, an 18-year-old fresh out of foster care who becomes the prime suspect in a botched robbery. Wincott’s mission to avoid being captured by the police and the arrival of a stranger threatening to reveal his past (Caleb Landry Jones) cause problems for his budding romance with an unlikely friend (Imogen Poots).

Edwards started his career as a disciple of Terrence Malick, working on “The New World,” helping cast “The Tree of Life,” and serving as an editor on “To the Wonder,” and he made a name for himself as a director with his breakout debut “The Better Angels,” which debuted at Sundance in 2014. Edwards has had a front row seat to Malick’s new age style and he shows he’s capable of channeling a similar artistic voice in the “Friday’s Child” trailer. Both Sheridan and Poots are no stranger to Malick’s style having starred in “The Tree of Life” and “Knight of Cups,” respectively.

Watch the official “Friday’s Child” trailer below.