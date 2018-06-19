‘Game of Thrones’: Emilia Clarke Pens Emotional Goodbye Note to ‘Family I’ll Never Stop Missing’

The Mother of Dragons took to Instagram to share a little slice of her "#lastseasonitis."

“Game of Thrones” hasn’t yet wrapped up production on its final season, but some of its biggest stars are already doling out their farewells, including the Mother of Dragons herself. In a heartfelt new Instagram post (via Entertainment Weekly), Emilia Clarke offered up a sweet goodbye note to both the Northern Ireland island that’s long played home to the HBO series’ production and the “family I’ll never stop missing.” Production is currently underway on the show’s final six episodes, and is expected to wrap in July or early August.

“Hopped on a boat to an island to say goodbye to the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade,” Clarke wrote in the new post. “It’s been a trip @gameofthrones thank you for the life I never dreamed I’d be able to live and the family I’ll never stop missing #💔#lastseasonitis.”

While it’s unclear if Clarke has yet filmed her last scenes on the series, in a Vanity Fair cover story from last month, the actress did share that she has filmed what will be the final appearances of her character Daenerys Targaryen. Asked about concluding her time on the seminal series and lensing those last scenes, Clarke said, “It fucked me up…Knowing that is going to be a lasting flavor in someone’s mouth of what Daenerys is…”

Check out Clarke’s post below.

“Game of Thrones” will return for its final season sometime in 2019.

