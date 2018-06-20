Emmys: ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Face Off in Ultimate Drama Battle — Screen Talk Emmy Edition Podcast

Episode 4: Also, Sterling K. Brown and Elisabeth Moss in the hunt for repeat wins.

Get ready for a fierce drama battle this year between two Emmy winners: Last year’s outstanding drama series, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” vs. the 2016 and 2015 winner, “Game of Thrones.” Because “Thrones” wasn’t eligible last year, 2018 marks the first time both critically acclaimed shows will face head-to-head. And it comes down to whether TV Academy voters want to reward a timely series that tackles a frighteningly prescient look at a totalitarian society… or a crowd favorite that serves as a bit of escapism in these troubled times?

Meanwhile, this episode of IndieWire’s “Screen Talk Emmy Edition” also looks at the drama actor and actress categories: Will last year’s winners, Sterling K. Brown and Elisabeth Moss, repeat?

Just like last year, IndieWire’s Screen Talk podcast will launch a weekly Emmy edition over the next few months to highlight the most interesting storylines and races. IndieWire editor-at-large Anne Thompson and executive editor Michael Schneider will banter each week, and also bring on the occasional guest. Here’s Episode 4 for 2018.

