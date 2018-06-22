‘Get Out 2’: Jason Blum Says Jordan Peele Is ‘Flirting With the Idea’ of a Sequel to Their Horror Film

"Get Out" was nominated for four Oscars and won Peele the best original screenplay honor.

Is Jordan Peele making a sequel to “Get Out”? Producer Jason Blum won’t confirm or deny a “Get Out 2” in his new interview with Variety, although he is teasing the possibility of a sequel to the Oscar-winning horror film. When asked about a sequel, Blum said he would jump at the chance to make another “Get Out” as long as writer-director Peele is on board. Best of all, Blum said he believes Peele is “flirting with the idea” of a “Get Out 2.”

“If Jordan wants to do a sequel, I’ll do it in a second, but it has to come from Jordan Peele,” Blum said. “I think he’s flirting with the idea.”

Peele has expressed interest in the past of returning to the world of “Get Out.” At the Independent Spirit Awards earlier this year, the director told US Weekly that he’s “not closed off to a sequel,” although it all depends on the story.

“Look, the producers and I agree. This is not the kind of movie you make a sequel just to make a sequel and make more money,” Peele said. “This movie transcends the business that it did. So if I can get a story that feels worthy as a follow-up in this world, we’ll do it and if not, then absolutely not.”

Any development on “Get Out 2” would have to wait until after Peele’s next directorial effort, “Us.” Peele announced in May his new film will open in theaters March 2019. “Us” stars Elisabeth Moss and Lupita Nyong’o. Peele is also executive producing the upcoming “Twilight Zone” reboot on CBS All Access and HBO’s “Lovecraft Country” with J.J. Abrams.

“Get Out” was released in February 2017 and grossed over $250 million worldwide opposite a $4.5 million budget. The film earned four Oscar nominations, including best picture and best director, and won Peele the best original screenplay honor.