‘GLOW’ Season 2 Trailer: Alison Brie and Marc Maron are Back to Bodyslam the Summer

One of the best ensembles on TV returns for a second round of the '80s-set wrestling comedy.

One of the surprise Netflix hits of last summer took hold of audiences at the end of June and didn’t let up the entire season. A year later, the show is looking to do the same thing again.

Following one of the big questions for Ruth (Alison Brie) and Debbie (Betty Gilpin) at the end of Season 1, it looks like things are still dicey in their friendship. But whatever uncertainty there is in the personal relationships, the in-the-ring action looks just as good as it’s been. And on the outskirts, it looks like Sam Sylvia (Marc Maron) is up to his usual irascible ways as the man in charge.

In addition to Brie, Maron, and Gilpin, “GLOW” has one of the best ensembles on TV. Season 2 will see the return of Britney Young as Carmen (who wrestles as “Machu Picchu”), Sydelle Noel, Kate Nash, Marianna Palka, Jackie Tohn, Sunita Mani, Kimmy Gatewood, Rebekka Johnson, Ellen Wong, Kia Stevens, and Gayle Rankin.

No word on whether the rest of the cast gets to join in the lip-syncing fun as we get further into things, but all 10 episodes of Season 2 are due out in a few short weeks.

In the meantime, watch the full trailer below. We’ll see if miracles can happen for the women of “Glow” when the show returns June 29.

“GLOW” Season 2 premieres June 29 on Netflix.

