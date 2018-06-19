‘Gotti’ Marketing Condemns Film Critics Who Hated the Movie as ‘Trolls Behind the Keyboard’ — Watch

"Gotti" is the rare film that earned a 0% on Rotten Tomatoes from 25 reviews.

A box office bomb and a critical punching bag, John Travolta’s passion project “Gotti” is bound to go down as one of the worst films of 2018. The gangster drama is the rare film to earn a 0% on Rotten Tomatoes through 25 reviews, which means critics have been far from kind to it. IndieWire’s David Ehrlich called the movie “amateurish” in his D review, but distributors Vertical Enterainment and MoviePass Ventures aren’t going down without a fight.

On the heels of the movie underperforming at the box office, “Gotti’s” marketing campaign release a new online advertisement calling the critics who hated the movie “trolls behind the keyboard.” The advertisement reads: “Audiences loved it. Critics put out the hit. Who would you trust more? Yourself or a troll behind the keyboard?”

Dennis Rice, who spearheaded the marketing for ‘Gotti,’ told Deadline the film performed well in New York, Los Angeles, and the five cities John Travolta and Kelly Preston toured (Phoenix, Dallas, Chicago, Miami, and Philadelphia), which is proof “critics are out of touch with the people who actually vote with their pocket books.” The movie is expected to expand in these cities to capitalize on the alleged audience interest in them.

“It makes me wonder if the press and critics don’t want a movie to succeed because they incorrectly think we are glorifying John Gotti,” Rice said.

Considering the terrible reviews and minimal box office returns, “Gotti” is not expected to expand well in the coming weeks. The movie reportedly cost $10 million. Watch the new ad targeting film critics below.