‘Gotti’ Scores a Rare 0% on Rotten Tomatoes

The biopic starring John Travolta sleeps with the fishes.

After changing distributors earlier this year, “Gotti” has finally hit theaters — and critics are shrugging. The biopic stars John Travolta as the infamous mobster was directed by “Entourage” star Kevin Connolly, and first saw light of day at Cannes — where it prompted IndieWire’s David Ehrlich to write that, “this is a strange thing to say about a notorious mob boss who was locked up for murder, but John Gotti deserved better.”

It appears he isn’t alone, as the film has earned the dubious honor of receiving a 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

That universally negative distinction is based on 20 reviews that gave “Gotti” an average score of just 2.6/10. Not even a soundtrack featuring contributions from Pitbull could save the film, with Variety’s Peter Debruge calling it “almost laughable to see this iconic star trying so hard on behalf of a movie that is so clearly compromised in its intentions.”

The film isn’t faring much better on Metacritic, which assigns a normalized rating based on reviews: It has a 30, indicating “generally unfavorable reviews.” That may be putting it lightly, as “Gotti” already seems destined to sleep with the fishes.