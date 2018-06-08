‘Halloween’ First Trailer: Jamie Lee Curtis Returns to Kill Michael Myers Once and For All

David Gordon Green and Danny McBride are behind the latest sequel in one of horror's most iconic franchises.

Michael Myers is back, and so is horror scream queen Laurie Strode. Universal Pictures has debuted the first trailer for David Gordon Green’s “Halloween,” which skips Rob Zombie’s most recent remakes and serves as a direct sequel to John Carpenter’s 1978 horror classic. The film is directed by indie favorite David Gordon Green and co-written by Danny McBride.

“Halloween” is set 40 years after Carpenter’s original and finds Jamie Lee Curtis reprising her famous role as Laurie Strode, who once again must come face to face with the serial killer Michael Myers. The film marks a rare horror effort for Green, who last directed the Boston bombing drama “Stronger.” McBride previously teased the film will focus more on tension than gore.

“The original is all about tension. Laurie Strode doesn’t even know that Michael Myers exists until the last minutes of the movie,” McBride explained last year. “So much of it you’re in anticipation of what’s going to happen and the dread that Carpenter spins so effortlessly in that film, I think we were really trying to get it back to that. “We’re trying to mine that dread. Mine that tension and not just go for gore and ultra-violence that you see some horror movies lean on.”

Universal Pictures will release “Halloween” nationwide in theaters October 19.