Harvey Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty to Rape and Sex Crimes Charges

As expected, accused rapist and disgraced former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein pled not guilty on to charges of rape and other acts of sexual misconduct during a Tuesday morning arraignment at New York’s Supreme Court.

The appearance marked Weinstein’s second appearance at the court in the space of two weeks, as he was arraigned late last month on charges of rape, a criminal sex act, sex abuse, and sexual misconduct. The charges involve two different victims, including former actress Lucia Evans, who alleges that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him during an audition in 2004.

Variety reports that Weinstein “arrived at a Manhattan court house to enter his plea, while wearing a dark suit and limping slightly. Cameras flashed around him as he navigated the dozens of reporters lining up outside the building. The courthouse was packed, with people turned away. Prominent women’s rights attorney Gloria Allred was among those watching as Weinstein was arraigned.”

Weinstein has been wearing a GPS-enabled monitoring device as part of his $10 million bail agreement, which was agreed upon during his first arraignment. The device monitors his location 24 hours a day, and restricts him to only travel in New York state and Connecticut.

