HBO Documentary Films and IFP Launch Funding Initiative to Support ‘Innovative Storytellers’ Across Media

Exclusive: The new fund will "identify and nurture storytellers with fresh and compelling perspectives as they develop their work."

HBO and the Independent Filmmaker Project (IFP) have today announced the IFP/HBO New True Stories Funding Initiative, a new fund that will “identify and nurture storytellers with fresh and compelling perspectives as they develop their work.” This new initiative seeks to support and foster relationships with “new voices in a range of formats, cultivating adventurous and diverse new storytelling and storytellers.”

HBO will sponsor grants for multi-format, non-fiction storytellers with development funds at the earliest stage of bringing new work to a visual format. The initiative will support a wide range of emerging filmmakers and journalists working across a spectrum of non-fiction genres, including print, audio, and video, and will support storytellers in developing their work visually via a wide range of content, including short-form, feature-length, and serialized content.

Read More:American Documentary Launches Artist Emergency Fund to Assist Filmmakers Facing Hardship

“We are excited to be expanding our partnership with HBO Documentary Films to include joint programmatic support for filmmakers and content creators on this important initiative,” says Joana Vicente, executive director of IFP, in an official statement. “HBO has been a longtime supporter of the IFP, and with HBO Docs’ rich history of championing non-fiction work, this grant will allow us to continue a strong tradition of supporting projects that are exploring even broader, new formats in non-fiction media.”

“The HBO Documentary Films team is thrilled to be partnering with IFP on this exciting new initiative,” said Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller, executive vice presidents of HBO Documentary and Family Programming, in a statement. “Our team has a long history of working closely with IFP, which has an amazing capacity for identifying and supporting emerging talent with fresh ideas, and we’re honored to work with them to discover some exciting new voices coming from the non-fiction field.”

All submissions will be considered on a rolling basis by a team of curators identifying and recommending work. Funding for the initiative is sponsored by HBO Documentary Films and initial grant amounts are dependent on the scale and scope of the projects selected.

For more information, please visit IFP.org.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.