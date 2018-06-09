‘Hereditary’ Receives a D+ CinemaScore, Which Could Mean Trouble at the Box Office

Or it might not, as the horror film is doing well so far.

“Hereditary” is many things — unsettling, bizarre, and, yes, terrifying — but one thing it isn’t is a crowdpleaser. Anyone who’s seen the new horror film starring Toni Collette already knew that, and now its D+ CinemaScore confirms it. The Las Vegas–based firm — which tracks movies’ reception by having audiences assign them a letter grade — is often seen as a box-office bellwether, which may be an ominous sign for A24’s latest release.

Or it might not. “Hereditary” has earned $5 million so far and, according to Box Office Mojo, is now on track for a weekend total in the $12 million range — higher than its initial projections. Ari Aster’s debut feature has earned highly positive reviews since premiering at Sundance, with many hailing it as one of the scariest films in years; particular praise has rightly been given to Collette, who delivers one of the finest performances of her career.

If you’re still worried about “Hereditary,” consider this: A24’s “The Witch,” another horror offering from A24 that bowed in Park City, got a C- CinemaScore and went on to earn $40 million worldwide. Moviegoers really would like to live deliciously.