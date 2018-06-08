‘Hereditary’ Scared the Hell Out of Our Favorite Directors: Barry Jenkins, Edgar Wright, and More React to Horror Film

"It features one of the most visceral moments I’ve ever experienced in a theater," Jenkins told his social media followers of "Hereditary."

Ari Aster’s “Hereditary” is now playing in theaters nationwide, which means movie lovers can finally see what all the buzz is about regarding his feature directorial debut. The title has been impressing critics ever since the Sundance Film Festival in January, where it earned universal acclaim and cemented a spot in the horror hall of fame. Film critics are terrified by “Hereditary,” and it turns out some of our favorite filmmakers are just as scared.

“Discerning horror fans must check out ‘Hereditary,’ the debut from Ari Aster,” Edgar Wright tweeted about the film. “A beautifully shot and performed supernatural thriller that builds to some shocking sequences. I actually said ‘Jesus Christ’ aloud at one shot. Toni Collette is amazing, but we knew that already. Go see.”

Barry Jenkins wrote on his Twitter page “Hereditary” features “one of the most visceral moments” he’s ever experienced in a movie theater. The “Moonlight” Oscar winner went on to praise “Hereditary” as a “masterful stroke that demands viewing on the largest screen possible and in communion with as many sweaty palms and brows imaginable.”

“Hereditary” picks up with the Graham family as they grieve the death of grandmother Ellen. Ellen’s daughter, Annie (Toni Collette), tries to fight through her pain with help from a grief counseling support group, but her devastation is only made worse when another tragedy strikes and threatens to destroy the family for good. Alex Wolff, Milly Shapiro, and Gabriel Byrne co-star.

Read reactions from Wright, Jenkins, and more filmmakers below. “Hereditary” is now playing in theaters nationwide.

I still stand by my words that @A24 play too damn much and I will never forgive them for this violation of my emotional stability!!! Still… @HereditaryMovie opens nationwide today and you need to see it for yourself to experience this horrifically glorious film! https://t.co/r6E0CVVa2k — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) June 8, 2018

Oh, and it must be said, @HereditaryMovie features one of the most visceral moments I’ve ever experienced in a theater, involving the perfect calibration of projection, exposure, and the very nuanced way the human eye adjusts to changes in light. — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) June 8, 2018

A masterful stroke by Ari Aster that demands viewing on the largest screen possible and in communion with as many sweaty palms and brows imaginable. Such an experience 👌🏿 — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) June 8, 2018

Discerning horror fans must check out ‘Hereditary’, the debut from Ari Aster. A beautifully shot & performed supernatural thriller that builds to some shocking sequences. I actually said ‘Jesus Christ’ aloud at one shot. Toni Collette is amazing, but we knew that already. Go see. pic.twitter.com/ULyt1ftLse — edgarwright (@edgarwright) June 6, 2018

After I saw a cut of Hereditary (without effects even fully finished) it scared me in a deeply unconcous way. That night I turned off my lights and saw a mysterious female figure… https://t.co/0NaxljiuT5 — SAFDIE (@JOSH_BENNY) June 7, 2018

If you like great movies, I’m sorry to say that you will have to see the deeply, truly horrifying HEREDITARY this weekend. @AriAster is a genius. pic.twitter.com/4NcyN7t8au — Bo Burnham (@boburnham) June 7, 2018

