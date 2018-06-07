‘How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World’ Trailer: Toothless Finds Love in Eye-Popping Sequel

Jay Baruchel and America Ferrera return in the third entry in the popular DreamWorks Animation franchise.

Four years after the opening of “How to Train Your Dragon 2,” DreamWorks Animation is finally giving audiences their first look at footage from the franchise’s third entry, “The Hidden World.” Writer-director Dean DeBlois is back behind the camera, while Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, and Cate Blanchett reprise their voice roles.

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” finds Baruchel’s Hiccup fulfilling his dream of creating a dragon utopia. Hiccup’s reign as village chief is tested by a growing danger, all while the dragon Toothless finds love with a new, untamed dragon.

Universal Pictures will open “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” in theaters March 1, 2019. Watch the first trailer below.