IndieWire Breaks Traffic Record in May 2018 With Over 10.5 Million Unique Readers

The website saw a 90% lift in unique visitors year over year, a new record for IndieWire.

IndieWire set a new traffic record in May 2018 with over 10.5 million unique readers for the month. The website’s pageview traffic represented growth of 57% compared to the same time period last year, while there was a 90% lift in unique visitors from May 2017 to May 2017, another new record for IndieWire.

“It is very satisfying to see that the effort we have put in to creating quality content has paid off with a dramatic increase in readers,” IndieWire editor-in-chief Dana Harris said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to maintaining this growth curve in the months ahead.”

Stories that contributed to IndieWire’s increase in traffic in May 2018 include coverage of the Cannes Film Festival and the Emmy races, the cancellations of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Roseanne,” and in-depth stories on summer movie titles such as “Solo” and “Avengers: Infinity War,” among other titles.

IndieWire is currently celebrating its 21st year. The company is owned by Penske Media Corporation (PMC), a leading digital media and information services company whose content attracts a monthly audience of more than 220 million people around the world.