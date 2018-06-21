‘It: Chapter Two’: Xavier Dolan Joins the Cast Opposite Jessica Chastain and James McAvoy

Andy Muschietti is back in the director's chair for the horror sequel, which is set for release in September 2019.

Xavier Dolan is joining the cast of “It: Chapter Two,” Deadline confirms. The actor-director joins Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, and Bill Hader in the highly anticipated sequel to the 2017 horror blockbuster. “Chapter Two,” once again directed by Andy Muschietti, is based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name. The story centers around the Losers’ Club as adults lured back to their hometown of Derry, Maine to face off against Pennywise.

Dolan is set to play Adrian Mellon in “Chapter Two.” The character is a gay man living in Derry who is attacked by bullies and killed by Pennywise. The casting is the latest supporting gig for Dolan, who will appear opposite Lucas Hedges in Joel Edgerton’s “Boy Erased,” in theaters September 28. Dolan has stared in many of his directorial efforts, including “I Killed My Mother” and “Tom At the Farm.”

The “It: Chapter Two” cast also includes Jay Ryan, James Ransone, Andy Bean, and Isaiah Mustafa. Bill Skarsgård is returning in the role of Pennywise. Production is now underway in Toronto.

Warner Bros. Pictures will release “Chapter Two” in theaters nationwide September 6, 2019.

