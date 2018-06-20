Jennifer Todd Beats Jason Blum in Academy Board Runoff

The Academy Board of Governors now boasts 22 women out of 54.

The total number of women on the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Board of Governors is now 22, one more than last year. That’s because producer Jennifer Todd not only beat her Oscar show co-producer Michael De Luca as a finalist to represent the producers branch, but in a run-off election to resolve a tie vote, beat horror maestro Jason Blum as well.

Todd is president of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s Pearl Street Films, where she produced “Live by Night” and executive produced last year’s “Jason Bourne.” Her credits also include “Alice Through the Looking Glass,” “Celeste and Jesse Forever,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “Across the Universe,” “Prime,” “Memento,” “Boiler Room” and the “Austin Powers” films. Todd earned an Emmy nomination for her work on the HBO television movie, “If These Walls Could Talk 2.”

Todd joins incumbents Albert Berger and Mark Johnson in representing the producers branch and will assume her post as of July 1. This marked the fourth time in Academy history that a tie occurred in the balloting. Runoff elections were held in 2009 in the Directors Branch, 2015 in the Writers Branch, and 2016 in the Film Editors Branch.

The Academy’s 17 branches are each represented by three governors, who may serve up to three consecutive three-year terms. There are 54 Governors.

Todd joins two women first-timers on the board: Susanne Bier, Directors Branch, and Bonnie Arnold, Short Films and Feature Animation Branch, as well as Alfred Molina, Actors Branch, and Tom Duffield, Designers Branch.

The full list of Academy governors is here.

