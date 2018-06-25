Jason Blum Says He Could See ‘The Purge’ Happening in America With Donald Trump as President

The horror producer doesn't think "The Purge" franchise is too far from reality anymore.

“The Purge” franchise introduces an America where one day each year all crime is legal for 24 hours, which often results in extreme gun violence as the lower and middle classes rise up to claim power over the rich. “The Purge” is just a movie franchise, but producer Jason Blum says is its premise is longer far from reality now that Donald Trump is in the White House.

“If every time there’s a shooting in the United States, the government’s answer is put more guns in people’s hands then what ‘The Purge’ is showing doesn’t seem all that crazy,” Blum recently told Variety (via The Playlist).

“Donald Trump keeps saying, ‘Give teachers guns,’” Blum continued. “I could see him saying, ‘Let people shoot whoever they want to for 12 hours a year.’”

“The Purge” film series has shown remarkable legs at the box office since launching in summer 2013. Each entry has out-grossed the previous one, with 2016’s “The Purge: Election Year” becoming the franchise’s highest-grossing title with $79 million. The franchise continues this summer with “The First Purge,” which tells the origin story of the eponymous holiday.

“The First Purge,” directed by Gerard McMurray, has been leaning into Donald Trump’s America in its marketing. The movie’s teaser poster featured the image of a red had with the film’s title in white text, a nod to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign. The film is the first “Purge” movie to open with Trump as President, and it arrives in the wake of numerous mass shootings in America in 2018.

Universal Pictures is set to open “The First Purge” in theaters July 4.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.