Jeremy Renner’s Arms in ‘Tag’ Are Made of CGI Because He Broke Them During Filming

First Henry Cavill's mustache. Now Jeremy Renner's arms. What's next?

Jeremy Renner has starred in huge action movies such as “The Avengers,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” and “The Bourne Legacy,” but it wasn’t until he decided to star in the comedy film “Tag” that he ended up with two broken arms. The actor made headlines in July 2017 when he revealed both of his arms broke during a stunt gone wrong during production on the comedy film, but it turns out the shoot wasn’t affected too much by the injury. According to Jon Hamm, the film relied on CGI to replace Renner’s arm casts with human skin.

“He wore green screen casts that were eventually painted out in the edit,” Hamm told Ellen DeGeneres during a recent visit on her talk show.

Hamm said the injury occurred three days into production on “Tag,” which means Renner was wearing green screen casts for a majority of filming. Hamm said there was about “40 more days to go” when Renner broke his arms. The CGI arms are the latest bizarre VFX replacement following Warner Bros. maligned use of CGI to remove Henry Cavill’s mustache in “Justice League” reshoots.

“Keep in mind this is a man who’s done a hundred ‘Avengers’ movies and been fine,” Hamm joked. “And he does a movie about playing tag… both arms, like firewood, just snapped like a matchstick.”

“Tag” stars Renner opposite Ed Helms, Jake Johnson, and Isla Fisher in the story of a group of best friends who play the titular game for an entire month each year. The movie is inspired by a true story. Warner Bros. will release “Tag” in theaters nationwide June 15.