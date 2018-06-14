Jim Carrey’s New Painting Literally Pisses on Donald Trump’s Grave, Sends the President to Hell

Calvin from the famous daily comic strip "Calvin and Hobbes" makes an appearance in Carrey's latest artwork.

Jim Carrey released a painting to his social media pages on June 14 featuring the character Calvin from the comic strip “Calvin and Hobbes” urinating on Donald Trump’s grave. The image of a urinating Calvin is an internet favorite meme. Carrey’s painting features a grave which reads: “Here lies No. 45. Went to hell and took the GOP with him.”

The comedian and painter posted the artwork on Twitter with the caption: “Oh how I urine for this all to be over!” The painting is the latest from Carrey that targets Donald Trump. Carrey made headlines in March for unveiling his official Trump portrait, which featured the President eating ice cream shaped like breasts and groping himself.

While Carrey has been in the news more for his artwork than for his acting, he is set to return to television later this year in the Showtime comedy-drama “Kidding.” The show reunites Carrey with his “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” director Michel Gondry and centers around a popular children’s television host having an existential crisis.

“Kidding” marks Carrey’s first series regular role since “In Living Color.” The series premieres on Showtime September 9. Check out Carrey’s controversial new artwork in the tweet below.

Oh how I urine for this all to be over! pic.twitter.com/uzLULtNPLE — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 14, 2018

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.