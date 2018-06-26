Jimmy Fallon Asks What Everyone Is Thinking: ‘Shouldn’t Trump Have More Important Things to Do’ Than Tweeting?

Trump tweeted at Fallon to "be a man," so Fallon is donating money to the immigration charity RAICES and wondering if Trump could use his time more wisely.

Jimmy Fallon kicked off his monologue during the June 25 episode of “The Tonight Show” by addressing the tweet Donald Trump published criticizing Fallon and telling the late night host to be a man. Trump was responding to Fallon’s regrets about his infamous September 2016 interview in which he touched Trump’s hair.

“As you may have heard, last night, the President of the United States went after me on Twitter,” Fallon said to the audience. “So Melania, if you’re watching, I don’t think your anti-bullying campaign is working.”

Trump’s tweet was posted June 24 and accused Fallon of “whimpering” about the night he touched Trump’s hair, which many people thought was an ill-adviced attempt to humanize Trump in the lead up to the presidential election. Trump said Fallon called him after the appearance to boast about “huge ratings” but was now saying he was upset about the interview. The president ended his tweet by saying, “Be a man, Jimmy!”

Fallon initially responded to Trump’s tweet by promising to donate money to the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES). The charity provides free and/or low-cost legal services to immigrant children, families, and refugees in Central and South Texas. During his June 25 monologue, Fallon wondered why Trump even had the time to tweet at him.

“When I saw that Trump insulted me on Twitter, I was gonna tweet back immediately, but I thought, ‘I have more important things to do.’ Then I thought, ‘Wait — shouldn’t HE have more important things to do?’” Fallon asked. “It’s crazy. The president went after me on Twitter. It’s pretty much the only thing I have in common with NFL players. When Trump heard [about Fallon’s donation], he was like, ‘I love RAICES — they’re my favorite peanut butter cup.’”

Watch Fallon take on Trump in the monologue below.

