Jimmy Fallon Donates Money to Immigration Charity After Donald Trump Criticizes Him to ‘Be A Man, Jimmy!’

Jimmy Fallon is making a donation to the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES) after being criticized by Donald Trump to be more of a man. Trump tweeted at Fallon on June 24 and was critical of the late night host for admitting regrets about his infamous September 2016 interview in which he touched Trump’s hair.

“[Fallon] is now whimpering to all that he did the famous ‘hair show’ with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), and that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have ‘humanized’ me,” Trump wrote. “He is taking heat. He called and said ‘monster ratings.’ Be a man Jimmy!”

Fallon responded a couple hours later with a declaration about donating to the immigration charity. “In honor of the President’s tweet I’ll be making a donation to RAICES in his name,” Fallon wrote.

RAICES provides free and/or low-cost legal services to immigrant children, families, and refugees in Central and South Texas. The charity has been in the news lately due to Trump’s zero-tolerance immigration policy at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Fallon has not been shy about expressing his thoughts about Trump’s appearance on his show in the lead up to the 2016 Presidential election. The late night host told The New York Times last year he was “devastated” by the backlash he received.

“I didn’t do it to humanize him,” Fallon said at the time. “I almost did it to minimize him.”

Visit the official RAICES website for more information about the immigration charity.

