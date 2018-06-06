J.J. Abrams Musical Dramedy Starring Sara Bareilles Lands at Apple

"Little Voice" will be written and directed by Jessie Nelson, who collaborated with Bareilles on the Broadway musical "Waitress."

Apple has given a 10-episode order to the J.J. Abrams-produced half-hour music-driven dramedy “Little Voice,” starring singer Sara Bareilles.

The news comes just days before Bareilles, who made waves on Broadway earlier this year as the star of the Broadway musical “Waitress,” is set to host this year’s Tony Awards (with Josh Groban).

Jessie Nelson, who collaborated with Bareilles on “Waitress,” will serve as executive producer and showrunner on “Little Voice.”

Warner Bros. TV will produce the show, which is described as “a love letter to the diverse musicality of New York, ‘Little Voice’ explores the universal journey of finding your authentic voice in your early 20s.”

A multiple Grammy and Tony Award nominee, including for “Waitress,” Bareilles will provide original music for “Little Voice.”

Nelson’s credits include “I Am Sam,” “Stepmom,” and “Corrina, Corrina.” She’s also writing and directing the first episode, and executive produces alongside Abrams and Ben Stephenson (“Westworld”). Abrams’ Bad Robot shingle will produce “Little Voice” with Warner Bros. TV.

On TV, Bareilles was seen this spring on NBC’s live special “Jesus Christ Superstar Live.”

“Little Voice” joins a growing roster of Apple series in the works, including another musical-oriented show: The animated comedy “Central Park,” from Loren Bouchard, Josh Gad, and Nora Smith.

Other projects at Apple include a new take on “Amazing Stories”; an untitled Kristen Wiig half-hour; a show about the world of morning TV from Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon; a hush-hush Damien Chazelle project; the docuseries “See”; and genre shows from Ronald D. Moore and Steven Knight.

Bareilles’ TV credits also include guest spots on “30 Rock” and “Community.”