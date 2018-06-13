John Boyega: ‘Star Wars’ Fans Are Not Entitled to Harass Actors, Even If They Bought a Ticket

Boyega has received his own share of criticism after "The Last Jedi," while his co-star Kelly Marie Tran was harassed so bad online she wiped her Instagram page clean.

John Boyega took a stand against online harassers in a series of tweets in which he explained abusing actors over their characters is never an appropriate reaction. The actor, who portrays Finn in the latest “Star Wars” trilogy, has seen his co-stars Daisy Ridley and Kelly Marie Tran and his “The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson face harassment from angry “Star Wars” fans over the last several months. Boyega is no stranger to online bullying either, as many fans took issue with Finn’s arc in “The Last Jedi.”

“If you don’t like ‘Star Wars’ or the characters understand that there are decision makers and harassing the actors/actresses will do nothing,” Boyega said. “You’re not entitled to politeness when your approach is rude. Even if you paid for a ticket!”

Boyega went on to thank the “Star Wars” fans supporting the actors: “Thank you for supporting and putting yourselves in our shoes. You understand that there is a process so much appreciated!”

Tran, who made her “Star Wars” debut as Rose Tico in “The Last Jedi,” wiped her Instagram account clean earlier this month after facing harassment. Fans took to Tran’s social media pages to criticize her appearance and lament the fact she represented yet another woman in a lead role in the franchise. Tran’s casting was historic for “Star Wars” as she became the first woman of color to have a lead role in the franchise. The actress was defended across the internet by Mark Hamill, Rian Johnson, Kumail Nanjiani, and more.

Read Boyega’s comments on online harassers below.

If you don’t like Star Wars or the characters understand that there are decisions makers and harassing the actors/ actresses will do nothing. You’re not entitled to politeness when your approach is rude. Even if you paid for a ticket! 🤷🏾‍♂️ — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) June 12, 2018