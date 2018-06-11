‘Jojo Rabbit’: Taika Waititi Shares First Look at Himself as ‘Goofy and Charming’ Adolf Hitler

Fox Searchlight Pictures is behind Waititi's dark comedy-drama, which he also wrote and is directing.

Taika Waititi is currently at work filming his new project “Jojo Rabbit,” which marks a return to his indie roots after taking a studio detour with Marvel’s “Thor: Ragnarok.” As previously reported, the writer-director has cast himself in the role of an imaginary Adolf Hitler, described as a “goofy, charming” version of the Nazi leader who “glides through life with a childlike naivety.” Waititi shared a first look of himself in character as Hitler on his official Instagram page.

“Jojo Rabbit” centers around a 10-year-old boy in Nazi Germany who is eager to join Hitler’s ranks during World War II. The movie features two versions of Hitler, one real and one imaginary. The movie’s fictionalized version of Hitler is a product of the boy’s imagination. The character is depicted in a more sympathetic light due to the way Nazi propaganda has informed the child’s views of Hitler.

“It’s my version of a lonely boy’s best version of his hero, which is really his dad,” Waititi told The Wrap earlier this year about writing an imaginary version of Hitler.

“Jojo Rabbit” co-stars Scarlett Johansson, who appears in the first look photo below. Waititi captioned the image of himself as Hitler: “Possibly the weirdest dinner I’ve ever been to.” The photo finds Waititi rocking the infamous toothbrush mustache and wearing a Nazi uniform. Newcomer Roman Griffin is also spotted in the photo as the young boy.

Fox Searchlight is behind “Jojo Rabbit,” which also features cinematography from “The Master” DP Mihai Mălaimare Jr. The film also stars Rebel Wilson and Sam Rockwell. Check out first look photos from the set below.

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave