Judd Apatow Slams Fox News for ‘Promoting Evil Ideas,’ While ‘Modern Family’ Creator Says He’s ‘Disgusted’ by Network

Judd Apatow and “Modern Family” creator Steve Levitan are joining Seth MacFarlane in criticizing Fox News. Apatow took to social media on June 18 to slam the network and 21st Century Fox executive chairman Robert Murdoch. The filmmaker called for Fox stars and executives to stand up and speak out against the network. Apatow’s comments were a reaction against Fox News’ coverage of the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance immigration policy. Apatow last worked with Fox on “Undeclared” in 2002.

“I haven’t worked with Fox since 2002. That family promotes evil ideas and greed and corruption,” Apatow wrote on Twitter. “We all choose who to work with. I understand why that is easier for some than others but many powerful people are powerful enough to speak up to their bosses at a moment like this.”

“I haven’t seen one new powerful person who works for or at Fox stand up and say they oppose their support of these cruel policies. Not one,” the director continued. “Fox is like the NRA to politicians. If they said this is too far the President would stop this monsterous behavior.”

Apatow’s comments came days after Seth MacFarlane made headlines for saying Fox News made him “embarrassed” to be associated with the Fox brand. MacFarlane has worked with Fox for the last two decades on shows such as “Family Guy,” “American Dad,” and “The Orville.” MacFarlane was responding to Tucker Carlson after the Fox News host said viewers should not trust the word of rival news stations.

Steve Levitan, co-creator of “Modern Family,” took to his own Twitter page to voice support for MacFarlane and join his fellow showrunner in targeting Fox News. “Modern Family” airs on ABC but it is produced by 20th Century Fox TV. Levitan also has an overall deal with 20th Century Fox TV. The creator’s statement was a response to Fox News host Laura Ingraham referring to child detention centers as “summer camps [or] boarding schools.”

“Let me officially join Seth MacFarlane in saying I’m disgusted to work at a company that has anything whatsoever to do with Fox News,” Levitan wrote. “This bullshit is the opposite of what ‘Modern Family’ stands for.”

Fox has yet to respond to MacFarlane or Levitan’s remarks and did not immediately answer IndieWire’s request for comment. Michael Tammero, senior vice president of Fox News and Fox Business and entertainment reporter, reacted to MacFarlane’s comment by firing back on Twitter: “Yet… NOT quite embarrassed enough to not cash that check … isn’t that right?”

