‘Kidding’ Trailer: Jim Carrey and Michel Gondry’s ‘Eternal Sunshine’ Reunion Finds the Actor Losing His Mind All Over Again

Showtime's new comedy series is created and executive produced by Dave Holstein.

Fans of “Eternal Sunshine and the Spotless Mind” have been waiting nearly 14 years for Jim Carrey and filmmaker Michel Gondry to reunite, and the wait finally ends this September. Showtime has announced Carrey and Gondry’s comedy-drama series, “Kidding,” will debut Sunday, September 9. The network is marking the announcement with the debut of the show’s official trailer.

“Kidding” stars Carrey as Jeff, an icon of children’s television under the name Mr. Pickles (think Mr. Rogers). Jeff’s image as a beacon of kindness and wisdom to America’s children is threatened once he starts losing a grip on reality following the implosion of his family.

According to Showtime’s synopsis: “Jeff finds no fairytale, fable or puppet will guide him through this crisis, which advances faster than his means to cope. The result: A kind man in a cruel world faces a slow leak of sanity as hilarious as it is heartbreaking.”

Gondry’s fantastical touch is all over the debut trailer below. The filmmaker serves as an executive producer on the series and directed several episodes, including the pilot. Carrey, who has been making news lately more for his paintings than his acting, hasn’t had a regular television role since his days on “In Living Color” in the 1990s. The combination of Carrey and Gondry makes “Kidding” one of the year’s must-see television events.

“Kidding” debuts September 9 on Showtime. The supporting cast includes Catherine Keener and Judy Greer. Watch the first trailer below.