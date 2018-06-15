‘Kiss Me First’ Trailer: A VR Friendship Becomes a Twisted Mystery in Netflix Show from ‘Skins’ Creator

The latest partnership between Netflix and the UK's Channel 4 arrives at the end of this month.

2018 has been a big year so far for Channel 4 and Netflix. After teaming up for hit series “The End of the F**ing World,” the latest show in that co-venture, “Kiss Me First,” is right on the horizon. And once again, teens are front and center.

Based on Lottie Moggach’s 2013 debut novel, “Kiss Me First” follows Leila (Tallulah Haddon), an online gamer who meets the mysterious Tess (Simona Brown) while inside a virtual world. Shortly after her digital friendship translates into reality, Tess goes missing. Posing as Tess back in the realm where they met, Leila begins to uncover the truth behind what happened to her.

This official trailer shows that the show will also feature what Leila and Tess see and experience inside an animated VR world. There’s action inside this alternate reality: lake swims, car chases and roundhouse kicks to the chest

The six-part series premiered in the UK on April 2, but will be available in its entirety on Netflix at the end of June. In addition to Haddon and Brow, “Kiss Me First” stars Matthew Beard, Haruka Abe, George Jovanovic, Freddie Stewart, and Misha Butler.

“Kiss Me First” is the latest TV creation from Bryan Elsley, who previously served as the co-creator of “Skins,” both the original UK version and its US remake.

Watch the full trailer (including a monster with some terrifying rows of teeth) below:

“Kiss Me First” premieres June 29 on Netflix.

