Kit Harington Shares His Plan for ‘Getting Rid of Jon Snow’ After ‘Game of Thrones’ Ends Production

Harington's film career could take off before "Game of Thrones" ends with a starring role in Xavier Dolan's "The Death and Life of John F. Donovan."

The clock is ticking for HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” Emilia Clarke is already sharing goodbye notes to the cast and crew as production on the final season continues, and now Kit Harington has revealed some of his plans for what he’ll do once production on the final episode ends. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Harington says he’s preparing for both a physical and career transformation.

“I’d like to step away and enjoy the obscurity, cut my hair, make myself less recognizable as the character, and go do and some other things with a completely new look and tone,” Harington said.

Harington said he’s planning to go with a “short-short” hairstyle after “Game of Thrones” wraps. The actor’s goal is to distance himself from Jon Snow as much as possible, although he’s not positive he’ll be getting rid of his beard.

“The beard will be harder to get rid of — I quite like the beard,” Harington said. “I like having the long hair and beard both, but it will be like ritualistic thing. I can’t go into my next role looking the same. This role was brilliant, but I’ll need to get rid of Jon Snow.”

Harington has played Jon Snow since the first episode of the blockbuster HBO series, which aired April 2011. In between seasons, Harington has booked movie roles in films such as “Pompeii,” “Brimstone,” and Xavier Dolan’s “The Death and Life of John F. Donovan.” The latter is still in the editing stage and could be released later this year.

“Game of Thrones” will return for its final season on HBO in 2019.