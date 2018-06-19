‘Last Chance U’ Trailer: Netflix Football Show Unveils a New Underdog to Root For in Season 3

Greg Whiteley's documentary series switches teams and states for the upcoming third installment.

After two seasons spent alongside football players in East Mississippi, “Last Chance U” is heading to Kansas. In Season 3, the Netflix documentary series will find a new home amongst the Independence Community College Pirates.

Netflix has released the first look for the new “Last Chance U” season, showing that even with the venue change, the show will still balance the lives of the team’s players in the classroom, on the field, and in their time spent away from those two places.

The series’ first two seasons focused on the East Mississippi Community College Lions and coach Buddy Stephens, who entered both years of being subjects as one of the dominant squads in junior collegiate athletics. This new stint with the Pirates introduces Jason Brown, an incoming ex-NFLer tasked with turning around a perennially underachieving program.

As with past seasons, the team is a mixture of players looking to get back to college football glory and those just starting their post-high school journeys. Aside from Brown, it seems like Season 3 of “Last Chance U” will also feature some of the other school staff trying to keep players eligible and inspired in their studies.

This makes the third “Last Chance U” season behind the camera for director Greg Whiteley. In a statement, Whiteley said of the upcoming episodes:

“The world of Junior College athletics seems to be a magnet for truly inspiring, heartbreaking, and compelling stories. For two seasons on ‘Last Chance U,’ East Mississippi Community College provided an endless supply of characters and issues to explore, but we always believed there was a lot more to be discovered in the JUCO football landscape. Leaving Mississippi and heading to Independence, Kansas, gave us the opportunity to test our theory that what makes the show memorable isn’t contingent upon how good a team is. As we embedded ourselves in the lives of Coach Jason Brown, Associate English Professor Latonya Pinkard, Bobby, Emmit, Malik, Rakeem, Carlos, their teammates at Independence Community College, and the residents of this quintessentially American town, we found riveting, one-of-a-kind experiences. That the ICC Pirates football team would develop, surprisingly, into something great was gravy.”

“Last Chance U” is a Netflix production, in association with Condé Nast Entertainment, Endgame Entertainment and One Potato Productions.

Watch the full trailer (with a bonus victory cigar perhaps?) below:

“Last Chance U” Season 3 premieres July 20 on Netflix.

