‘Like Father’ Trailer: Kristen Bell Takes a Life-Changing Cruise With Seth Rogen and Kelsey Grammer in Netflix Comedy

"For a Good Time, Call..." screenwriter Lauren Miller Rogen steps into the director's chair for this Netflix original movie.

Lauren Miller Rogen is making the jump from actress and writer to feature film director with Netflix’s upcoming original movie “Like Father.” Rogen, best known as the writer of the raunchy comedy “For A Good Time Call…,” has assembled Kristen Bell, Kelsey Grammer, and husband Seth Rogen to lead the cast of her first feature.

Netflix’s official synopsis reads: “When a workaholic young executive (Bell) is left at the altar, she ends up on her Caribbean honeymoon cruise with the last person she ever expected: her estranged and equally workaholic father (Grammer). The two depart as strangers, but over the course of a few adventures, a couple of umbrella-clad cocktails, and a whole lot of soul-searching, they return with a renewed appreciation for family and life.”

“Like Father” stars Seth Rogen as Bell’s love interest on the cruise. Lauren Miller Rogen previously directed the short films “Happy Holidays” and “Measure of Love.”

The film will be available to stream on Netflix starting August 3. Watch the official trailer below.