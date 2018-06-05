‘London Fields’ Trailer: Amber Heard Is A NSFW Seductress in Controversial Murder Mystery

After being pulled from TIFF in 2015 and numerous legal battles among the director, the producers, and Heard, "London Fields" is finally gearing up for release.

The road to release for Mathew Cullen’s “London Fields” has been rocky to the extreme, but the long-delayed adaptation of Martin Amis’ 1989 novel of the same name is gearing up for distribution later this summer.

The movie stars Amber Heard as the seductress Nicola Six, who discovers she’ll be murdered on her 35th birthday and sets out to find the killer. The film features Billy Bob Thornton, Jim Sturgess, Theo James, and Cara Delevingne in supporting roles.

“London Fields” made headlines in 2015 when it was pulled from the Toronto International Film Festival after Cullen filed a lawsuit against his producers for taking away final cut privileges behind his back and failing to pay him. The following year, Heard filed for divorce from Johnny Depp following domestic abuse allegations. Depp appears in a cameo role in “London Fields.” The film’s producers then sued Heard for $10 million, accusing her of not completing the film they agreed to make, only for Heard to countersue them in 2017 for allegedly hiring a body double to make it seem like the actress had more nudity scenes than her contract required.

Despite all of these legal troubles, “London Fields” will open in theaters in August with a reedited cut. Vulture has premiered the official trailer, which you can watch in the video embed below.