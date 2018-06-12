‘Luke Cage’ Season 2 Trailer: Alfre Woodard Takes Her Rightful Place as Queen of Harlem in Marvel Series

"Harlem doesn't need a hero. It needs a Queen."

“Marvel’s Luke Cage” is returning to Netflix after a nearly two-year hiatus, and with it comes another delicious dose of Alfre Woodard as the divine Mariah Dillard. Based on the Marvel comic of the same name, “Luke Cage” follows a reluctant vigilante with super strength and unbreakable skin as he protects his home neighborhood of Harlem. The character was originally introduced in “Jessica Jones,” also on Netflix, before receiving his own series. A newly released trailer focuses on Mariah, a councilwoman with questionable business ties.

“Black women have always had superpowers,” she says in the opening frames of the trailer. “Harlem doesn’t need a hero. It needs a queen.” As she enlists her daughter in the family business, Mariah must battle a formidable foe in John ‘Bushmaster’ McIver (Mustafa Shakir), who vows to take what’s hers. The season promises some series Voodoo, family hierarchies, death by fire, and plenty of action.

In addition to Woodard and Shakir, “Luke Cage” stars Mike Colter as the titular hero, as well as Rosario Dawson and Theo Rossi. In March, Netflix announced that Annabella Sciorra will play Rosalie Carbone, “a dangerous downtown criminal underworld power player with an eye, and an agenda, toward Harlem.”

Netflix will release all episode of Season 2 on June 22. Check out the Mariah-heavy trailer below.