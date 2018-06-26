Melora Hardin Shares Her ‘Really Gross’ Oliver Stone Sex Scene Audition Story

"The Bold Type" star shared her own story about a "humiliating" audition for "The Doors," which has repeatedly come under fire for its casting process.

The first time Hardin auditioned for Stone, she was in her late teens and it was for a part in “Wall Street,” one that eventually went to Daryl Hannah. “I walked in, he looked at me, told me to start — and then he spent the entire time flipping through other people’s photos,” Hardin said. “He didn’t even look at me. And I remember thinking, ‘What’s the point? Why am I even here?'”

A few years later, Hardin again auditioned for Stone, this time for the part in “The Doors” that went to Meg Ryan — and, incidentally, the same role that both Gilbert and O’Heaney also auditioned for. That audition “was also humiliating, because the way he conducted it was really gross,” Hardin said. “It was this whole sex scene in the bed where they’re high and I was like, ‘Really? Out of all the scenes, this is the one that you’re going to have women do for an audition?,'” she said. “So I really went for it, full of ecstasy. And I remember him saying, ‘Yeah, that was good. Sit down, let’s talk about this.’ And then he directed everything to the guy (who was reading Morrison’s lines), talking to him about his purpose and his motivation and didn’t say anything to me. And then he wanted us to do it again.” Read More:Oliver Stone Accused of Sexual Harassment After Defending Harvey Weinstein She added, “They already knew that they were going to cast Val Kilmer, so this guy was like a reader-actor guy who I’m sure was thrilled to just be in the room. But it all just felt disrespectful.” Hardin added that, years later, she saw Stone at a party and when he was introduced to Stone (notably, for the third time), the director said, “Oh, I don’t think we’ve met,” to which Hardin recalled, “And I said, ‘We have met.’ And he said, ‘Oh. Was I nice to you or was I an a——?’ And I go, ‘You were a total a——.’ And he blushed and he goes, ‘Oh. Oh, I’m sorry.’ And I said, ‘You should be. You were a total a——. Both times.’”

You can read the rest of Hardin’s interview right here.

