Michael B. Jordan Calls Out Roseanne After Winning Best Villain at MTV Movie and TV Awards

The "Black Panther" star thinks she should have won instead.

Michael B. Jordan took a shot at Roseanne Barr while accepting his Best Villain trophy at the MTV Movie and TV Awards: “I’m shocked that I won this award for Best Villain,” the actor said onstage. “I thought for sure Roseanne had that in the bag.”

Barr’s habit of tweeting conspiracy theories reached a breaking point last month when she likened former President Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to a cross between the Muslim Brotherhood and “Planet of the Apes,” leading to her revived sitcom “Roseanne” being canceled within hours. It was the highest-rated show on cable, making the swift action especially shocking.

Jordan’s comment wasn’t the only swipe directed at Barr during the event: While presenting the Best Hero award with Zazie Beetz, Olivia Munn listed “that guy who fired Roseanne” alongside first responders and other real-life heroes.

“Black Panther” leads all movies with seven nominations, a number matched on the TV side by “Stranger Things,” with Jordan’s co-star Chadwick Boseman taking home Best Hero.