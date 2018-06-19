You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Michael B. Jordan Calls Out Roseanne After Winning Best Villain at MTV Movie and TV Awards

The "Black Panther" star thinks she should have won instead.

John Salangsang/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Michael B. Jordan took a shot at Roseanne Barr while accepting his Best Villain trophy at the MTV Movie and TV Awards: “I’m shocked that I won this award for Best Villain,” the actor said onstage. “I thought for sure Roseanne had that in the bag.”

Barr’s habit of tweeting conspiracy theories reached a breaking point last month when she likened former President Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to a cross between the Muslim Brotherhood and “Planet of the Apes,” leading to her revived sitcom “Roseanne” being canceled within hours. It was the highest-rated show on cable, making the swift action especially shocking.

Jordan’s comment wasn’t the only swipe directed at Barr during the event: While presenting the Best Hero award with Zazie Beetz, Olivia Munn listed “that guy who fired Roseanne” alongside first responders and other real-life heroes.

Black Panther” leads all movies with seven nominations, a number matched on the TV side by “Stranger Things,” with Jordan’s co-star Chadwick Boseman taking home Best Hero.

